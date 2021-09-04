Group tries to target shoot after drinking 'for reasons they were unable to explain,' San Joaquin deputies say

Deputies said it happened at 11:30 p.m. in Stockton in a residential neighborhood.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says six people were busted for gun, conspiracy, and drug-related charges when they tried some backyard target practice after drinking.

Deputies were investigating an unrelated call in the area of the 1200 block of North Filbert Street when they heard multiple gunshots nearby.

After tracking down the shots, they learned nobody was hit by gunfire. As the investigation went on, deputies learned that a group of six people allegedly decided to drink together and try some late-night target shooting in their backyard.

"Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a group of people had been drinking together and, for reasons they were unable to explain, decided it would be a good idea to go out in their backyard and start target shooting. At 11:30pm. In a residential neighborhood," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office said they found both live and spent ammunition in various calibers and recovered multiple guns from the scene.

Deputies arrested and booked the following six people on firearm, conspiracy, and drug-related charges:

27-year-old D'Andre Martin

20-year-old Edwin Arellano

29-year-old Gilbert Ibanez

30-year-old Adrian Luna

20-year-old Christian Rodriguez

22-year-old Leticia Rodriguez

