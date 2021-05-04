Driver arrested in deadly hit and run, Turlock police say

22-year-old Francisco Javier Castellon-Gonzalez allegedly drove away from the scene after hitting a bicyclist in Turlock.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police said the driver in a deadly hit and run crash was arrested.

Police identified the suspect as Francisco Javier Castellon-Gonzalez, 22 of Modesto. He faces charges of hit and run causing injury and vehicular manslaughter.

Police said they received calls about a bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle on the 400 block of Lander Avenue. The a driver allegedly left the scene in a white 2009 GMC pickup truck.

According to police, witnesses followed Castellon-Gonzalez and tried to get him to pull over. Castellon-Gonzalez allegedly refused and led them out into the county area before losing control of truck and crashing on Crows Landing Road. Police said he ran away from this crash as well.

The bicyclist, later identified as 50-year-old Juan Moralez of Turlock, had life life-threatening injuries. First responders tried to save his life, but the man later died after being taken to the hospital.

Castellon-Gonzalez was contacted and agreed to come into the department to provide a statement, police said. He was interviewed, arrested, and booked into the county jail on May 3.

Anyone with any information can call Officer Richard Fortado at (209) 664-7399. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.