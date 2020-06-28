x
6-year-old hospitalized after alleged DUI driver crashes into concrete wall in Carmichael

The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Carmichael.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A six-year-old child is fighting for his life after an alleged DUI driver crashed into a concrete wall in Carmichael. 

California Highway Patrol said a Mercedes crashed into the wall around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at Dewey Drive and Winding Way.

Authorities said the car was driven by a 26-year-old woman, who had a six-year-old boy in the front seat.

The boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the woman was hospitalized with major injuries.

Police arrested the woman on suspicion of DUI, but due to her injuries, she was released to the hospital.

