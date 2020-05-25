Alleged DUI driver crashes in front of South Sacramento CHP office

Police described the crash as a property damage only collision.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As CHP coast the highways for the Maximum Enforcement Program this Memorial Day, their South Sacramento office got a surprise visitor.

Officials said an alleged DUI driver crashed in front of their South Sacramento office around 1:13 a.m. on Sunday.

Two officers pulled up on the crash just after it happened. Police identified Joannie Marie Sanchez, 26 of Sacramento, as the driver and described the crash as a property damage only collision.

Sanchez told officers that she left the Oasis Hotel next to the South Sacramento CHP office before yawning and hitting the curb, according to CHP-South Sacramento.

Officials said she hit the curb, followed by two concrete spotlight housings and two signs.

After an officer noted that Sanchez had a strong smell of alcohol on her breath and person, a DUI investigation was done, and Sanchez was placed under arrest.

She was charged with DUI, DUI of .08% or greater, suspended license for DUI, and an ignition interlock device requirement.

Officials said Sanchez was cited and released during Sacramento County recommendations regarding the coronavirus.

