Alleged DUI driver in deadly Stanislaus County crash arraigned in court

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A Fair Oaks woman accused of killing two 19-year olds in a Ceres-area crash while allegedly driving under the influence was arraigned in Stanislaus County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

28-year-old Danielle Morgan faces two counts of murder and a felony DUI.

The incident happened Saturday night just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of W. Whitmore Avenue and Crows Landing Road on the west side of Ceres. The Ceres Police Department said Morgan was driving a 2019 F350 pick-up truck and failed to stop for a red light before hitting a Nissan Altima sedan. The teenagers killed were identified as Favian Reinoso and Yahir Gomez, both of Turlock.

Prosecutor Melissa Chichportich told the court that Morgan told officers at the scene that she drank during the day. Authorities said officers saw 3 to 4 cans of Twisted Tea hard alcohol cans in the roadway from the point of impact to where the two vehicles came to a stop.

Chichportich said in the report that Morgan also told officers after the crash "I can't believe I just f'ing (expletive) did that."

Prosecutors also said Morgan tried to make it through a yellow light from 500 feet away before going through a red light. Her blood alcohol level was taken several times with the highest, according to the deputy district attorney reading a police report, being a .07, or just below the legal limit of .08. Officers also noticed a "faint smell of alcohol" from Morgan.

Judge Gloria Rynes set bail at $750,000, calling what was presented in court "clear and convincing" evidence. If she can meet bail, the judge also ordered Morgan to wear an alcohol monitoring device and attend Alcohol Anonymous meetings five days a week.

The defense attorney called the bail amount “excessive” and argued for a lower bond, but the judge said the defendant killed two people based on her conduct.

Morgan was in Turlock at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds for a charity event wrapping Christmas presents. She had no priors, according to both district attorney and defense.

When approached by ABC10 News for comment, families representing the defendant and victims both declined.

