ELK GROVE, Calif. — A Sacramento city teacher was arrested in Elk Grove after allegedly driving under the influence then spitting at the responding police officers.

John Chandler, 54, was arrested following the incident on Monday night. It started when officers were called out to the area, near Elk Grove Boulevard and Four Winds Drive, following reports of a drunk driver.

When they arrived, police say they found a vehicle parked with the engine still running. As the officers tried to speak with Chandler, they say he “displayed objective signs of impairment.” But when police tried to arrest him, they say Chandler began to resist and started spitting at them.

The scuffle did not last long as officers quickly were able to get him under control. Chandler was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on undisclosed charges. In his booking photo, Chandler is seen smiling and sticking out his tongue.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento City Unified School District did not confirm if Chandler is still employed with the district. They did, however, say he worked as a P.E. teacher at Martin Luther King Jr. K-8 School. The district released the following statement regarding this incident:

“Personnel matters are confidential. We are not at liberty to discuss them publicly. However, the district is treating this situation with the seriousness it deserves. We are listening and sympathetic to the concerns of parents and are working to address those concerns.”

