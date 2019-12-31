FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two Oakland men found themselves in jail after racking up a slew of charges when they ran from officers after an alleged robbery, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Joseph Albert Gomez Jr., 26 of Oakland, and Vicente Jimenez Lopez, 28 of Oakland, were arrested on charges including robbery, battery on an officer, resisting an officer with force, possession of a stolen vehicle, and fleeing the scene of a crime.

The duo landed on Fairfield police's radar after the department got calls about two robberies on the 3300 block of North Texas Street. Both victims called in reporting robberies that happened only moments apart, police said.

Arriving officers went to the area looking for a suspect vehicle that the victims' described as a Toyota sedan with a missing front bumper. Officers would later learn the Toyota had been stolen in a carjacking a couple days before, according to police.

Police said they found it driving recklessly southbound on North Texas Street.

Despite attempts to catch up to the car, police said traffic conditions and the unsafe driving of the Toyota pushed them to discontinue their efforts to catch it.

However, it didn't take long to find it again. Moments later, police found the car in a four-car crash at Texas and Jackson Street. Police said the two suspects ran from the car, but officers were pointed in the right direction with the help of people at the crash site.

Officers started searching for the suspects, and they said they were able to find Gomez with the help of a police canine hiding behind a business on the 600 block of Jackson.

Continuing the search, they later found the Jimenez-Lopez in front of homes on the 800 block of Taylor Street. Police said he didn't listen to officers' commands, pretended to have a weapon, and told officers he would shoot him.

Police were able to use a taser to shock him and take him into custody.

Both Gomez and Jimenez-Lopez were treated at hospitals and book into jail.

Joseph Albert Gomez (R) and Vicente Jimenez Lopez (L) were arrested on charges including robbery in Fairfield.

Fairfield police departmetnt

