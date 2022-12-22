Man arrested after filing false report about being tied up, burned, carjacked, deputies say

The man was arrested on suspicion of filing a false police report on Dec. 22.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — After investigating a report about a man zip-tied, doused in gasoline and burned in a carjacking, deputies say it never happened.

According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, the original report was made on Dec. 7, just before 11 p.m. by 33-year-old Aurelio Guzman-Hernandez in Yuba City.

According to officials, Guzman-Hernandez told them that he stopped to see if a Middle Eastern woman near a SUV needed help when two men got out of the SUV with weapons. He said was tied up, set on fire and rolled on the ground to put himself out. He also reported that his vehicle was stolen along with his wallet.

Deputies said they found no sufficient evidence that the crime occurred, but did say there was sufficient evidence that the crime didn't happen and was falsely reported.

Guzman-Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of filing a false police report on Dec. 22.

