Man accused of attempted murder, tying up kidnapping victim in Sonora

SONORA, Calif. — A man is behind bars after police accused him of attacking and kidnapping a person in Sonora.

Jacob Chapman, 20 of Soulsbyville, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and brandishing a firearm.

Sonora Police Department responded Friday morning, just before 6 a.m., to the area of Shepherd and Lyons street for a report of an injured kidnapping victim. The victim was taken to the hospital with major injuries, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office eventually took over the investigation.

Deputies said the victim told them Chapman kidnapped and attacked her when she gave him a ride home. According to deputies, he attacked her after the two arrived at the home, hit her multiple times in the head with a flashlight and held her against her will.

He allegedly threatened the victim with a gun, having her drive him to various locations before deputies said he forced her to give him her banking information by threatening death.

Deputies said he eventually bound her wrists and ankles with duct tape and threatened her with death if she tried to escape. According to police, he drove her to various locations before tying her up and leaving her inside the car. She managed to escape and flag someone down for help.

Deputies said Chapman had a gun and might have been dropped off near the bathrooms of Columbia State Park. Authorities said they swept the Columbia area and the state park, eventually recovering a stolen 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol from the car that dropped Chapman off at the park.

Several warrants were authored as authorities searched for the suspect.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Chapman was arrested at Sonora Police Department after turning himself in. He was later booked into the Dambacher Detention Center.

Anyone with more information on the incident can call the Investigations Division for Detective Hammell at 209-533-5815.

