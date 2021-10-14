Transient man arrested after kidnapping 19-year-old woman in Ceres, police say

Police said the man brandished a knife and told the victim to take him to Walmart.

CERES, Calif. — One man is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping a 19-year-old woman in Ceres.

The Ceres Police Department said they responded to the kidnapping on Oct. 13 around 3:59 p.m. Police were dispatched to a Walmart at 1670 Mitchell Rd.

According to police, the woman was pumping gas the AM/PM at Hatch and Richland when she noticed a transient-looking man approach her and ask for a ride. After the woman declined, paid for gas inside and returned to the pumps, police said the suspect approached her again, brandished a knife and told her to give him a ride to Walmart.

Police said the woman gave him a ride out of fear and quickly left the area once the man got out of the vehicle.

The Ceres Police Department was able to find and arrest the suspect after the victim's husband called to notify them of the suspect's location at Hatch Road and Angie Avenue.

The suspect was identified by the Ceres Police Department as Jason Reeves Lopez, who was arrested and booked on kidnapping charges.

The victim was only described as a 19-year-old woman out of El Paso, Texas. The investigation is ongoing.

