Alleged mail thief busted in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — License plate readers and surveillance video helped put an alleged mail thief in Elk Grove behind bars, police announced Tuesday.

Police launched their investigation on Jan. 4 after an attempted mail theft was reported at a cluster mailbox. Due to surveillance video, police said they were able to see the suspect trying to open the back of the mailboxes with a key, and they were also able to get the suspect vehicle's license plate.

The suspect was eventually identified as Misael Cazares, 30 of Stockton.

Police said Cazares was on probation and had two warrants for fraud. About eight days after entering his vehicle into the license plate reader system, police got a notification that his vehicle was back in town.

Elk Grove police said he was found driving through the city and eventually pulled over in a vehicle stop.

According to police, a probation search of his truck led to them finding fabricated keys that are used to get into USPS mailboxes, credit and debit cards, ID cards, notes with social security numbers and dates of birth, a stolen business payroll check for more than $200,000 and a stolen check for $15,000 with the payee information removed.

Cazares was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of others' personal identifying information, possession of burglary tools, and violation of probation. He was also charged by the district attorney's office with unlawful possess of other's personal identifying information, possession of burglary tools , and possession of stolen property.

