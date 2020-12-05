'Vast majority' of 4,300 square foot Roseville home used for illegal marijuana grow, police say

Roseville police say they seized 762 mature marijuana plants, growing lights, and air filtration systems.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Two men were arrested in Roseville after police found $247,000 worth of marijuana plants, growing lights, and air filtration systems in a home.

Police arrested Gui Lin, 36 of Sacramento, and Jing Xiong You, 56 of Pleasant Grove, under multiple charges.

In a news release from Public Information Officer Rob Baquera, he said the "vast majority" of a 4,300 square foot Roseville home was being used to grow marijuana.

Police were tipped off after Roseville Electric Department workers called them about someone tampering with an residential electrical box and said the house on Toscano Court was using 16 times the power of similar homes.

While investigating, police say they found a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood, did a traffic stop, and later ended up arresting of Lin and You.

As officers got access to the home, police say they found a large scale indoor marijuana growing operation.

Lin and You were booked into the South Placer Jail on several charges, which include conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, and theft of utility services.

READ ALSO:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: