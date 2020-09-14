Murder-for-hire tip from FBI leads to Sonora woman's arrest, deputies say

Deputies said a 38-year-old woman from Sonora was arrested after they investigated a murder-for-hire tip from the FBI.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — A murder-for-hire tip from the FBI led to the arrest of Sonora woman on Friday, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriffs Office.

Deputies said they arrested Heidi Butler, 38, on allegations of solicitation to commit murder.

The arrest followed a tip from the FBI that included information pertaining to Butler and murder for hire, deputies said.

After an investigation and a search warrant for Butler's home, Butler was arrested.

Officials said no more information was available on this incident due to the sensitive nature of the case and concern for victim confidentiality.