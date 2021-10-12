Antioch duo charged with felonies after series of alleged thefts in Woodland, Davis

The individuals from Antioch were arrested on Dec. 9 following a string of robberies in CVS and Walgreens

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men from Antioch are facing felony charges that include organized retail theft for crimes in Woodland and Davis, the Yolo County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to the District Attorney's Office, 18-year-old Taveon Thompson and 19-year-old Dorian Adams were arrested and charged with multiple felonies. The two were arrested on Dec. 9 by Davis Police following a series of alleged thefts that took place in Woodland and Davis.

On Dec. 13, a criminal complaint was filed alleging organized retail theft and one count of conspiracy for thefts from CVS in Woodland and Davis and the Walgreens in Woodland.