Alleged package thieves arrested after being chase from Turlock to Merced County, deputies say

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said the duo was suspected in numerous packages thefts and were out stealing more packages when spotted by deputies.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Two alleged package thieves were arrested after being chased from Turlock into Merced County, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Deputies were doing surveillance when they spotted a man and woman who were involved in numerous package thefts over the past several weeks, according to the sheriff's office. The two were allegedly out stealing more packages before deputies tried to do a traffic stop on their vehicle.

Deputies said a chase began that took them from south Turlock to Highway 99 and Liberty Avenue in Merced County, where the suspects' vehicle became disabled.

The duo allegedly tried to run away, but were taken into custody. Deputies said the vehicle they were in had also been reported stolen.

Anyone who might have been a victim of theft involving the suspects can call Sgt. Condit with the sheriff's office at 209-652-1564.

