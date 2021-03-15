Antelope woman accused of impersonating officer before robbing store in Folsom, police say

The suspect was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on charges of robbery and impersonating an officer.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom police are accusing a woman of impersonating an officer before she allegedly robbed a convenience store.

Police said Tiffany Winter, 32 of Antelope, went into a store on Natoma Street wearing a badge on her belt and what appeared to be a pistol on her waistband before allegedly robbing the store.

Authorities said the convenience store clerk reported the incident just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said they found Winter with a man and a dog during a search of the area and took her into custody at gunpoint.

Police said they found a "makeshift badge/wallet," stun gun, and a BB gun that looked like a firearm. Police said Winter wanted the clerk to think she was an officer and accused her of showing the replica pistol to rob the store.

While the man and dog were released, Winter was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on charges of robbery and impersonating an officer.