Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on woman by McKinley Park, Sacramento police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An arrest has been made after an adult woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in broad daylight at a popular Sacramento park, according to Sacramento Police Department.
Police said an adult woman was talking to a man and then was reportedly sexually assaulted by him by McKinley Park on the 600 block of Alhambra Boulevard.
Officers were dispatched to the area around 9:10 a.m. Monday morning.
The officers were able to detain the man, and after an extensive investigation, the 30-year-old man was arrested on charges of sexual assault.
WATCH ALSO:
The Sacramento Police Department is the first department in the country using cutting edge micro-drones indoors in an effort to reduce risk during tense situations. The small drones are outfitted with cameras, and they give Sacramento police a real time view of crime scenes like never before. The drones also allow police to avoid physical confrontations with suspects. So far, and they have saved at least one suspect's life, according to Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.