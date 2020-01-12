Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on woman by McKinley Park, Sacramento police say

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual assault

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An arrest has been made after an adult woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in broad daylight at a popular Sacramento park, according to Sacramento Police Department.



Police said an adult woman was talking to a man and then was reportedly sexually assaulted by him by McKinley Park on the 600 block of Alhambra Boulevard.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 9:10 a.m. Monday morning.

The officers were able to detain the man, and after an extensive investigation, the 30-year-old man was arrested on charges of sexual assault.

WATCH ALSO: