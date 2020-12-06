45-year-old man arrested for sexual assault of minor, Sutter County deputies say

Sutter County Sheriff's officials said 45-year-old Buddie Raymond Minnick was booked into county jail for sexually assaulting a minor.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities arrested a 45-year-old man for the sexual assault of a minor, Sutter County Sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies said the sheriff's office received a report of a possible sexual assault on May 29. An investigation by Sutter County detectives led them to Buddie Raymond Minnick as a suspect.

Detectives said Minnick had been working in Solano County during their investigation and that they were able to arrest him without incident.

Officials said Minnick is booked into the Sutter County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, oral copulation and penetration with a foreign object.

Minnick's bail is set for $100,000.

