Crime

Man accused of shooting girlfriend in face arrested in Oregon, San Joaquin Sheriff says

San Joaquin County deputies said Kevin Gerolaga was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop in Curry County, Oregon.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the face was arrested in Curry County, Oregon.

On Saturday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Kevin Gerolaga was brought into custody after fleeing from a traffic stop in Oregon. Gerolaga had an active warrant for his arrest on attempted murder charges.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Gerolaga is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the face during an argument early in the morning on April 21.

Deputies said the victim was taken to a hospital and expected to fully recover.

The sheriff's office said Gerolaga was transferred into their custody and, as of Saturday, was heading to the San Joaquin County Jail.

