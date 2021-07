Police said they arrested Rajagopal after assessing and evaluating the threats.

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto man is being accused of making criminal threats against the city's mayor over social media.

Modesto Police Department announced that they arrested Gopi Rajagopal, 45, Sunday after he allegedly threatened Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen.

Police said they arrested Rajagopal after assessing and evaluating the threats.

Rajagopal was charged with making criminal threats and making threats to a public official. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.

