STOCKTON, Calif. — An alleged kidnapping was thwarted when a young boy's sister pulled him away from a woman who grabbed him, Stockton police said.

Police said the young boy was playing football in the street when, Felicia Galeazzi, 38, allegedly ran up to him, grabbed his arm, and tried to pull him away.

However, according to police, the boy's older sister got involved and freed her brother from Galeazzi.

Police said Galeazzi then chased after the boy once more to try and take him away, but the boy was able to get away. He was uninjured from the incident.

Galeazzi was later found and arrested by police on kidnapping charges.

RELATED:

Stockton police say Felicia Galeazzi was arrested on a kidnapping charge.

Contributed

STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN STOCKTON BY DOWNLOADING THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO:

Arden Fair Mall brawls on the decline due to Sacramento pop-up events, officials say