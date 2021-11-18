x
$50,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Solano Town Center mall recovered, Fairfield police say

According to police, the suspects used bats and hammers to break glass countertops and steal $50,000 worth of jewelry.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department said $50,000 in stolen jewelry was recovered after a robbery at the Solano Town Center mall.

On Nov. 17 at around 2:10 p.m., police responded to calls regarding a robbery at a jewelry store in the mall. According to police, the suspects used bats and hammers to break glass countertops and steal $50,000 worth of jewelry before fleeing the area.

The Fairfield Police Department's Investigation Division took over the case and found the suspect's vehicle in Antioch. Dominick Desouza, 19 of Antioch, was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on robbery charges. Two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were also arrested and booked into Solano County Juvenile Hall. 

Police said $50,000 worth of stolen jewelry was recovered. This case is still under investigation and no other information has been released at this time.

