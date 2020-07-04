GRANITE BAY, Calif. — An Elk Grove man is in jail after the Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested him on unlawful sexual penetration charges.

Deputies arrested Johnathan Butler, 53 of Elk Grove, on April 2. The Placer County Sheriff's Office accused him of the unlawful sexual penetration of an unconscious victim.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was a client at Butler's "wholistic" medicine business, "The Inner U," in Granite Bay.

The sheriff's office says he's worked out Citrus Heights, Sacramento, Roseville, and out of state as well. Officials added that Butler claims to have treated about 54,000 clients around the world since the late 1990's.

Deputies are asking anyone who feels they may have been a victim to contact Detective Hann at (530) 889-7844.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO:

What it’s like to be a new police officer | The Recruits