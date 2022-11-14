Repairs starting for Stockton neighborhood after alleged wire theft left streets in the dark, official says

A Stockton city councilmember said a contractor could soon be deployed to fix the issues from an alleged copper wire theft.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been lights out for several weeks in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood for the past number of weeks.

Back in October, Stockton City Councilmember Kimberly Warmsley said there were estimates of roughly 20 lights out in the sprawling neighborhood, leaving my community members in the dark without streetlights.

She said someone was stealing the wiring in the neighborhood.

On Monday, Warmsley said the alleged copper wire theft is soon to have a fix coming to the impacted neighborhoods. She said a contractor is expected to be deployed to the Weston Ranch area as early as next week.

"This may cause some continued delays on Carolyn Weston due to the work that has to happen for repair (underground work, electrical etc) please be aware and cautious upon driving," she said in a Facebook post. "Preventative measures will take place so that thieves will be unable to do this again."

She called on people to report anything suspicious to 209-937-8377.

WATCH ALSO: