PLACER COUNTY, Calif. —

A Placer County man was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a vegetation fire in Alta earlier that day.

Eugene Delmartin, 75, was arrested by Cal Fire Peace Officers on suspicion of arson, after they investigated the “origin and cause” of the fire, according to a statement.

Cal Fire and Placer County firefighters responded to the fire just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The fire was in the area of Stump Canyon on Drum Powerhouse Road in Alta, a small community in Placer County.

Investigators said Delmartin was initially uncooperative when asked to leave the area by firefighters responding to the fire.

Officials said Delmartin is a known transient in the area and believe he is also connected to a small fire on Tuesday near the same location. Delmartin was camped illegally on private property prior to the start of the Friday fire, according to Cal Fire.

Placer County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol assisted with this incident.

Delmartin was booked into the Placer County Jail on $150,000 bond.

