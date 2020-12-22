Amador County Sheriff takes man believed to be connected to disappearance of missing girl back into custody

Joshua Martinez was arrested back in June on charges of having sex with a minor, but was released on Friday.

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A man, connected to the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl, was brought back into custody by Amador County Sheriff after being released on Friday.

Joshua Martinez was brought back into custody by the Amador County Sheriff's office to be questioned about the disappearance of Victoria Marquina back in October 2019, according to the Amador County Sheriff's Office.

The Amador County Sheriff's Office said Martinez admitted to knowing Marquina when he was first arrested for having sexual relations with a minor. He said he had been in contact with her and admitted to the underage sex.

According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, the majority of the evidence they collected was circumstantial. They knew the sex charges were going to be dropped eventually because the sheriff's office had no victim, but they believed he had something to do with the disappearance, so they served him a warrant to try to question Martinez more.

The sheriff's office worked with San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on the case after Marquina's car was found in the county. Martinez's car was found in San Diego County and deputies believed he had fled to Mexico, according to Amador County Sheriff officials. When they found circumstantial evidence that led the sheriff's office to believe Marquina was dead, they extradited Martinez from Mexico.

The Amador County Sheriff's Office hopes they can find some concrete evidence and locate Marquina. Martinez did not want to cooperate after the warrant was filed on Friday.

"We're frustrated. We want to find closure for the family. We want some answers," Amador County Undersheriff Gary Redman said.

If anyone has any information about Victoria Marquina's disappearance, contact the Amador County Sheriff's Office.

