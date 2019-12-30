SACRAMENTO, Calif — Two pallets of Amazon packages were abandoned near a Brookfields restaurant on Madison Avenue.

They were found by the business on Sunday morning around 7:45 a.m.

No other details from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office were available other than that the packages should have been delivered to customers.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO:

Elk Grove police launch new bait package program to deter porch pirates