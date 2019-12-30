SACRAMENTO, Calif — Two pallets of Amazon packages were abandoned near a Brookfields restaurant on Madison Avenue.
They were found by the business on Sunday morning around 7:45 a.m.
No other details from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office were available other than that the packages should have been delivered to customers.
RELATED:
- Sacramento Police release bodycam footage of officer shooting at 'aggressive' dog
- Man injured in early morning shooting near Northgate Park
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter
WATCH ALSO:
Elk Grove police launch new bait package program to deter porch pirates