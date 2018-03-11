If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

2:30 p.m. Monday update:

The Amber Alert for 11-year-old Pricilla Penaloza and 1-year-old Alexander Penaloza out of San Jose has been deactivated as the children have been found, according to the California Highway Patrol.

** The AMBER Alert has been deactivated. The children have been located** https://t.co/6MpOjRgEBv — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 5, 2018

Original Story

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A regional Amber Alert has been issued out of San Jose for two children believed to have been taken by their mother, Friday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), 11-year-old Pricilla Penaloza and 1-year-old Alexander Penaloza, were last seen with their mother, 33-year-old Diana Moreira, just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators say Moreira and the children are believed to be on their way to Colorado Springs in a gray 2012 Mini Cooper with California license plate 6UWL251.

Moreira, who also goes by the name Moreira-Del Rio, has an active felony warrant for kidnapping because of this incident.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Moreira or the children, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

AMBER ALERT - Santa Clara, Alameda, Santa Cruz, San Benito and Stanislaus Counties.@SanJosePD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/OS6QSVf9li — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 3, 2018

© 2018 KXTV