CALIFORNIA, USA — Authorities with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol are looking for a man involved in an alleged child abduction.

CHP issued an Amber Alert for an alleged abduction where authorities said 2-year-old John Weir was taken by his father Steven Weir.

California Highway Patrol described Steven Weir as armed and dangerous.

Both Weir and his son were last seen in the Merced/Atwater area of Merced County on Friday in a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra. The California license plate on the car reads 5SKT544.

Authorities are not sure where Weir is heading at this time, but said he could possibly be heading to the Tuolumne or Calaveras County areas.

If he or the vehicle is seen, authorities ask that you call 9-1-1.

Steven Weir description:

32 years old

5’10

300 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Blue T-shirt, cargo shorts

John Weir description: