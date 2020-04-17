SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a teenage girl who was allegedly abducted from Idaho and is believed to be headed to Santa Rosa.

On Thursday at around 8:05 a.m., Nayeli Miciela Ford, 14, was allegedly abducted from Rupert, Idaho by 35-year-old Carmelo Villanueva Galarza and 18-year-old Sergio Anaya Alcantar.

Ford is described as a Native American girl standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Alcantar is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Galarza is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen driving a 2011 gray Chevrolet Malibu with Idaho license plate number 2m77260.

The amber alert is issued by the CHP on behalf of the Rupert Police Department and the Idaho State Police.

CHP says people in Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Yolo, Solano, Sonoma, and Napa counties should be on the look out. If you see the victim or the suspects, call 911 immediately.

