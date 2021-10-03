Ambulance stolen from Sacramento hospital hits two vehicles, police say

The suspect was arrested on several felony charges.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department said a thief stole an ambulance and damaged two vehicles while driving recklessly into the downtown area.

Police responded to a report of the stolen ambulance around 11:31 p.m. Saturday night in the area of 23rd Street and D Street. Authorities said an unknown suspect stole the ambulance from a local hospital on the 4000 block of J Street, hitting a parked vehicle while driving away recklessly.

However, police took to the sky, using aircraft to track down the stolen ambulance in the downtown area. It was there that police said the suspect hit an uninvolved vehicle, causing minor injuries to the person inside it.

The suspect then took off on foot in the area of Democracy Alley and 23rd Street before being detained and arrested on several felony charges, including reckless driving, stealing an emergency vehicle, and felony hit and run.

Police identified the suspect at Cecil Jackson, 35.

