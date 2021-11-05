x
Accused California mass killer incompetent to stand trial

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A man charged with killing four people in a shooting at a Southern California real estate office has been ruled incompetent to stand trial because of injuries he suffered in a shootout with police. 

A judge in Orange County ruled Friday that Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez is incapable of helping with his defense and the case must be put on hold during treatment until it's determined his competency is restored. 

Gaxiola Gonzalez was shot in the head during a March 31 attack on a real estate business in Orange. He's charged with special circumstances murder for the killings of four people, including a 9-year-old boy.

FILE - Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, of Fullerton, makes his first appearance in Orange County Superior Court for his arraignment in Santa Ana, Calif., Thursday, July 8, 2021. On Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, Gaxiola Gonzalez, charged with killing four people in a shooting at a Southern California real estate office, was ruled incompetent to stand trial because of injuries he suffered in a shootout with police. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

