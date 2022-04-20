Andrew Satavu, DoorDasher, killed in Modesto 'was just doing his job, delivering food'

Friends said Satavu was a loving husband, father, grandfather, musician and friend to everyone. He also had family in Fiji that he took care of.

MODESTO, Calif. — Friends say a loving and energetic husband and father was shot while just doing his job in Modesto Monday night.

The victim in the Gardenia Road shooting was identified as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu. Police said he was killed right after completing a delivery as a DoorDash driver, a job he took on nearly two years ago.

"There's no reason, I mean, he was just doing his job, delivering food," said Mario Sanchez, Satavu's friend.

Sanchez said Satavu was a loving husband, father, grandfather, musician and friend to everyone. He also had family in Fiji that he took care of.

"He was always with his kids. We'd even go play football and go to the lake. His kids would come over and we'd watch fights, you know, boxing, sporting, UFC, all that. And he always sent money back to his family in Fiji," Sanchez said.

David Maldonado, another friend, said Satavu was like family to the crew at the San Francisco division of U.S. Food Service.

"Best guy to be around. Nobody hated that guy. He should be here," Maldonado said.

On Monday night, officers found Satavu in a car suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Sanchez and Maldonado are still trying to make sense of what happened.

"It's just senseless just to kill somebody, just to shoot them for no reason," Sanchez said.

In a statement to ABC10, DoorDash called the killing a "senseless act of violence."

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence. Our hearts go out to Mr. Satavu’s loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. We are reaching out to Mr. Satavu’s family to extend our condolences and will support them in any way we can. We have also contacted law enforcement to assist their investigation and hope whoever committed this horrific crime is held accountable," a DoorDash spokesperson said.

Modesto police are continuing their search for whoever is responsible.

"You would think with technology, maybe they're gonna catch whoever did it," Maldonado said.

Police are asking for asking any potential witnesses or anyone with any information about the shooting to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.

"He's just a great guy. All of us are going to be missing him very much," Sanchez said.

