25 dogs, living and dead, removed from El Dorado Hills home in animal cruelty bust, deputies say

The sheriff's office said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and taken into custody with incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty in El Dorado County after 25 dogs, living and dead, were taken from a home.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said they received multiple complaints about a home in the area of Tea Rose Drive in El Dorado Hills about one month ago. The complaints were regarding a "stench of feces" coming from the backyard and the home itself, deputies said.

After getting a search warrant on Tuesday, the sheriff's office and animal services searched the home and removed the animals. The surviving dogs were taken to the animal shelter where they're undergoing care and rehabilitation.

The sheriff's office said the woman was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and taken into custody with incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Approximately one month ago, El Dorado County Animal Services were made aware of a residence in the area of Tea Rose... Posted by El Dorado County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

WATCH ALSO: