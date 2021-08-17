Girl injured after shooting in Antelope, sheriff's office says

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said shots were fired between two vehicles and the girl was hit.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A girl was hospitalized with unknown injuries after a shooting in Antelope.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a call came in at 3:43p.m. for reports of shots fired at the corner of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road. Deputies said shots were fired from one vehicle to another and that the girl was hit.

She was taken to the hospital, but deputies didn't have any information regarding her condition.

Deputies said multiple people were in the car when the victim was shot and that five to six shots were fired. No arrests have been made at this time.

Few details have been released about the shooting and no additional information has been made available at this time.

