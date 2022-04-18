Anthony Gray identified as suspect in 'random' killing of 15-year-old Stockton student

Police said the stabbing appears to be a random act.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department identified the suspect in the deadly stabbing of a 15-year-old high school student.

Anthony Gray, 52, was booked into the San Joaquin County jail and faces a murder charge. Few details about Gray are known at this time. Police are still trying to figure out a motive for the attack.

Police said Gray drove to the school's front parking lot, parked, walked over to the victim and stabbed her. He was quickly detained by a school district police officer.

"The fact that the individual was detained so quickly just pays credence to the fact that there were adults there and they were immediately accessible," Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said.

Family members identified the victim as Alicia Reynaga.

Parents at the school said Reynaga was on the softball team and was even a star player.

"They practice everyday, and they are a real close-knit team and it was one of their best friends," said Issac, a parent whose daughter was friends with Reynaga.

He said both his daughter and other members of the team are struggling with the traumatic loss.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the police non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

Breaking, Stagg HS student stabbing update from Stockton Police:



“Detectives believe this appears to be a random act and they are trying to determine why the student was targeted.” -SPD

Photo is suspect’s Honda Civic towed this afternoon from high school.@ABC10 pic.twitter.com/3niRSt4bZn — kurtriveratv (@kurtriveratv) April 19, 2022

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: