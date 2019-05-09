STOCKTON, Calif. — The man accused of stabbing and killing 64-year-old Parmjit Singh made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads, 21, was arrested last Friday stabbing Singh, a Sikh grandfather, to death on his evening walk in Tracy.

"I hope to have him vindicated that he did not do this. I believe that he's innocent," said Lisa Alvarado, a family friend of Kreiter-Rhoads.

RELATED: Family of murdered Sikh man asking City of Tracy to rename Gretchen Talley Park

Alvarado, who has known the Kreiter-Rhoads family for more than a decade, was one of dozens that came to show their support for him on Wednesday. She told ABC10 that she believes he was not responsible for the gruesome murder.

"Anthony was a very lively young man. He's an athlete in school, he's intelligent, always been kind and respectful as long as I've known him. And I love him, so I know him to be that way," she said.

RELATED: 21-year-old arrested for deadly stabbing of Sikh man in Tracy, police say

Family members, friends and even former teachers packed the hallway for his court appearance.

Many told ABC10 how shocked they were to hear about his arrest. They say he played multiple sports in high school while growing up in Tracy and he was also a "math wiz."

Alvarado said his parents are standing by their son.

"They would like to send their deepest condolences to the Singh family, they are both, they are all so saddened by this loss and they would like to extend that to the Singh family," she said. "With that being said, they are also standing by their son. They love him very much."

Three members of Parmjit Singh's family also sat in on his court appearance to see him in person for the first time.

"Now we are waiting for the justice so it will be served and we have a big hope from them it will be served. The family is waiting for that justice," said Singh's son-in-law, Harnek Singh Kang.

Kreiter-Rhoads was assigned a public defender during his first court appearance and is due back in court on September 16 at 8:30 a.m.

Continue the conversation with Lena on Facebook.

WATCH MORE: Family, friends of man accused of stabbing Sikh man say 'he did not do this'