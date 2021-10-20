Anti-Semitic fliers left at synagogue in Carmichael

Numerous “Aryan Nation” posters depicting Adolf Hitler were plastered across the front of a menorah and along the front of the small worship center.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Shalom Le Israel synagogue in Carmichael was the target of a hate crime Wednesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Numerous “Aryan Nation” posters depicting Adolf Hitler and the phrase “Hitler was right” were plastered across the front of a menorah and along the front of the small worship center on Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Rabbi Boris Tsiprush of the synagogue, whose Hebrew name means Peace to Israel, says they are shocked but not frightened by the hateful and anti-Semitic fliers.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the place of worship around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday after being contacted by synagogue members. Deputies took evidence and canvassed the area for more information, said Sgt. Rod Grassman, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

“Certainly very menacing,” Grassman said of the incident.

Authorities are now seeking a suspect in the case, who could be charged with vandalism and intimidation with a hate crime enhancement, Grassman said.

The synagogue has been the target of numerous hate-filled attacks over the last two years, Tsiprush said. A trailer stored in front of the synagogue was set on fire, its sanctuary was flooded, and the front sign was vandalized.

The incident comes less than two weeks after the sheriff’s office investigated reports of anti-semitic fliers in bags of rice thrown on doorsteps and at a nearby elementary school. The fliers use a similar font, logo, and direct people to the same website as the ones put up at the synagogue.

Officials with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office say they are not connecting the two incidents at this point. Anyone with information is urged to contact deputies.

