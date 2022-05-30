Citrus Heights student identified as teen killed at Carmichael house party

School officials said Rocha was a student at Mesa Verde High School in Citrus Heights.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — School officials identified a 17-year-old who was shot and killed in Carmichael over the weekend.

The San Juan Unified School District said Antonio Rocha was a student at Mesa Verde High School in Citrus Heights.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Rocha was shot and killed at a party in Carmichael May 28. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. along the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue.

The investigation into Rocha's death is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made in the case. The school district said will be making counselors available to any student who needs help with the grieving process.

The family started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses, which is available HERE.

