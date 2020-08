Police are calling a death investigation in Stockton an apparent murder/suicide.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police said a 95-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman died in apparent murder/suicide in Stockton.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Myrtle Street around 7:17 a.m. for a report of two people dead inside a home.

Authorities believe a 95-year-old man shot and killed his 90-year-old wife before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The incident is currently being investigated as a murder/suicide.