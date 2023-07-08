Apparent thief steals supplies from Vacaville church students before camping trip

"A gentleman had backed a truck in and had stolen some equipment and tools as well as some camp supplies out of our youth trailer."

Example video title will go here for this video

VACAVILLE, Calif — On a day meant for worship, a Vacaville church said they showed up only to realize a thief had stolen hundreds of dollars worth of items.

It happened Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m. just a few hours before Valley Church in Vacaville prepared to open its doors to churchgoers.

Security footage shows a man stealing from the congregation.

"They said not too much earlier in the morning, we'd had a break-in out in the outbuildings of our shed, and a gentleman had backed a truck in and had stolen some equipment and tools as well as some camp supplies out of our youth trailer," said Jeremy White, lead pastor at Valley Church - Vacaville.

They found images of that man and the truck in question, which showed the man taking a push lawn mower.

White said it was especially disappointing since their sixth through eight graders were planning to head to youth camp this week.

"It struck a nerve with our youth staff... they're like, 'OK ,how do we make sure that we still make summer camp what summer camp is for us every year,' which is a great experience. And they did. They rallied together and they're like, 'We're going to make it work," said Jim Wilson, chaplain at Valley Church - Vacaville.

The church took to social media and asked their community for help. Within a few hours, Wilson said morale was boosted when law enforcement called to say they recovered some of the stolen items.

"They wrapped it up pretty quickly. They found the guy later in the day. We got a number of our items back, and the community rallied around us to recuperate the cost on the other items. And now the kids are safely off to camp, so we couldn't be more grateful to live in a community like Vacaville," said White.

With an open heart and arms, Valley Church said it isn't holding a grudge against the thief. In fact, they're forgiving and extending any help he may need in the future.

"We turned it over to law enforcement. They'll take care of the justice part, and we'll take care of loving him. If he allows us to talk to him, we'd be glad to pray with him and see what's next in his life," said Wilson.

The church is thanking everyone who played a part in helping them recover items and give donations. Any funds received in excess of the replacement costs and damage repair will be applied to their compassion fund to help people in need.

You can also ask for your donation to be returned by reaching out to their business director at ahollowell@valleychurch.com.

WATCH ALSO: