Teen rescued in April human trafficking operation exploited again, Sacramento Co. deputies say

Deputies are trying to find her once again

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A teenager was spotted posting sex ads and exposing herself after being rescued in a human trafficking operation, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the 16-year-old was one of the girls rescued in April, along two other teens. The operation saw over 100 people arrested.

Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the 16-year-old was being exploited again.

"Despite being rescued, the resources availed to her and the outpouring of support, she was once again spotted posting sex ads, exposing her entire nude body doing unspeakable acts," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies are trying to find her once again. Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper previously pointed to California Senate Bill 1322, passed in 2016. It made it so that current law making it illegal to “solicit or engage in any act of prostitution" was not applicable to minors under 18 years old.

"SB 1322 has once again proven itself ineffective, leaving our young ones exposed to unspeakable horrors. This is a devastating blow, and a letdown that we cannot accept. Despite our collective outrage, it appears that our lawmakers have let us down in safeguarding our children," the sheriff's office said.

WATCH ALSO: