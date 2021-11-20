Arizona pedophile arrested in California after trying to flee court sentencing

Gordon Golding was convicted for multiple counts of sexual conduct with minors and is facing more than 20 years in prison.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A man was arrested in California Friday after he failed to appear in court in Arizona for multiple charges of sexual conduct with minors.

Gordon Golding, 56, of Arizona, was arrested in Lake Tahoe, California after he was charged with 43 counts of offenses, including multiple offenses of sexual conduct with a minor, voyeurism, and sexual abuse of a minor, the U.S. Marshals said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gordon for failing to appear at the Maricopa County Superior Court for his sentencing in September.

Golding used his position as a kickboxing instructor to lure teenaged girls and commit multiple sexual acts with them, authorities said.

According to court records, Golding went to the victims' schools and provided them with vape pens and marijuana. He would then invite them to his home where the abuse occurred, officials said. After a search of his residence, police found at least 10 video files containing sexual acts between him and minor victims.

During his first initial appearance before a judge, several victims' family members were there to speak against Golding getting bond at all.

"This defendant impregnated my minor child and gave a Plan B pill in an attempt to abort the pregnancy," one mother said.

"My daughter is crying, she wants to hurt herself," a father of one of the victims said.

Authorities said Golding was facing more than 20 years in prison when he cut his ankle monitor and fled the state.

Investigations led officials to Lake Tahoe where Golding was allegedly using an altered Arizona ID card to hide his identity. Golding was found and arrested while riding a bike to a house. He's currently in custody at the El Dorado County Jail in South Lake Tahoe, awaiting extradition back to Maricopa County for sentencing.

Up to Speed