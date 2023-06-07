Neighbor’s video shows two Texas suspects throwing firework into Jeep

Video shows two people exit an SUV, use some type of tool to create a hole in the victim’s window, then throw the firework inside, police said.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Police are searching for two suspects caught on video throwing a firework into a Jeep and driving off as it exploded.

Arlington police told WFAA that officers responded to a home at approximately 9:10 p.m. on July 3 in the 6100 block of Tiffany Oaks Lane after the homeowner reported that someone had thrown fireworks in their vehicle, damaging it.

Payton Sanders shared the doorbell footage with WFAA and said the car belongs to his girlfriend, who had parked her car outside his home when the suspects approached.

Sanders said they were in the backyard and heard a loud pop. When they came out to the front yard, they could see smoke coming from inside the vehicle.

"All of us want there to be a little bit of closure, and ideally to identify who did it," Sanders said. "To figure out why they did it, hold people accountable, stop them from doing it to someone else or something more severe."

Sanders said he believes the attack was random and is offering a $500 cash reward for anyone with information.

"Just like that it’s destroyed, and presumably for a few laughs? For someone to go back to a party and brag about the fact that they did it?"

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the incident. It shows a light-colored crossover SUV pulling up next to the victim’s vehicle. Two people exit the SUV, use some type of tool to create a hole in the victim’s window, then throw the firework inside. The suspects got back in the vehicle and drove away.

"You don’t do this kind of stuff, whether it’s a prank that went too far," Sanders told WFAA. "It’s real damage and people are really hurt in several ways."

Arlington police is still working to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to give the department a call or call Crime Stoppers.