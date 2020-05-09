Armed man arrested after recklessly driving RV in downtown Oakdale

Police started receiving calls about an RV running red lights approaching the downtown area around 10 a.m.

OAKDALE, Calif. — An armed man who drove an RV recklessly through the streets of downtown Oakdale was arrested Friday morning, police said.

Police started receiving calls about an RV running red lights approaching the downtown area around 10 a.m. Officers responded and found the vehicle parked near F Street and Yosemite Avenue.

As police approached the RV, they said they found a “disoriented” 12-year-old boy next to it. That boy, it would turn out, was the son of the driver.

Witnesses gave police a description of the driver and said they saw him carrying a gun as he walked away from the RV. Police found and arrested the suspect, 55-year-old Gordon Newnam, not far from where the RV was parked.

At the time, police were told there was another person armed with a weapon inside RV. Oakdale Police officers and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies surrounded the vehicle. Eventually no one was found to be inside the RV, but investigators said they found a second gun.

Newnam was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on several felony weapons complaints. No one was injured during this incident.

The 12-year-old boy was taken into protective custody, police said.