An armed man was shot to death by deputies in Placer County early Sunday morning, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies say a man called them saying he had a handgun and claimed he was going to shoot the residents at an Auburn inpatient rehab facility, in addition to deputies who responded to the area, officials said.

The man also allegedly told dispatchers he was "high on marijuana and speed."

Upon arrival at the location, the man raised his weapon at the deputies after refusing to negotiate, according to the sheriff's office. As deputies were fearing for their lives at this time, authorities say they fired their weapons and killed the armed man at the scene.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification to his family.

© 2018 KXTV