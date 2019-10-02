VALLEJO, Calif. — One man is dead following and odd string of events at a Vallejo Taco Bell Saturday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department

Police were called to the restaurant by a Taco Bell employee who reported a Mercedes parked in the drive thru line around 10:36 p.m. Saturday. The employee told police that the driver of the car was slumped over in the seat.

When they approached the car, police said the doors were locked and the driver was unresponsive with a handgun in his lap and the car in drive.

As police worked to stop the movement of the car, they noticed that the driver started to move. When told to put his hands up, the driver quickly reached for the gun in his lap, police said.

Fearing their safety, the officers shot at the driver. Despite the efforts of officers, the driver, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

A loaded handgun was recovered from the man's car.

As the investigation continues, the Vallejo Police Department is asking anyone who witnesses the shooting or who may know the driver to contact Detective Scott Yates at (707) 648-4533 or Detective Craig Long at (707) 648-4514.

