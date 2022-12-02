Suspect in custody after armed standoff in Stockton

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. Stockton police said he was alert and wasn't hit by gunfire.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — A standoff in Stockton came to an end after an officer fired a "less-lethal" weapon and sent a K9 officer to bring a suspect into custody.

The Stockton Police Department had initially responded to the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive after a woman was reportedly pistol-whipped by a man.

Arriving officers found the woman at a house with head injuries as the suspect ran out of the house with a firearm. Police said the man jumped several fences and went onto a roof before coming down and confronting an officer with a firearm.

The officer opened fire and the suspect ran to a porch in front of a home on the 9400 block of of Lansdowne Drive. A standoff ensued as crisis negotiation and SWAT teams responded to the scene.

Police said the suspect took a pill during the standoff, but it's not clear what kind. Soon after, an officer fired a "less-lethal" weapon and a K9 officer was deployed to bring the suspect into custody.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said he was alert and wasn't hit by gunfire. Two guns were found near the suspect at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8323.

WATCH ALSO: