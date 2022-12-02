Teen arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Alexander Taylor

Taylor was found by authorities Tuesday with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of Laurelhurst Drive in Rancho Cordova.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 17-year-old was arrested in the Tuesday shooting death of 18-year-old Alexander Jack Taylor, officials with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

The teen suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Center with no bail allowed.

According to the sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Laurelhurst Drive in Rancho Cordova just before 10 a.m. Tuesday after 911 callers reported seeing an 18-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

After arriving to the scene, deputies say they found Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and tried to save his life. Firefighters arrived moments after and took Taylor to an area hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead, authorities said.

Officials have not provided information on a possible motive for the deadly shooting but say that there are no outstanding suspects in the case.