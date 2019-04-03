SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police made a homicide arrest after a mother of three allegedly stabbed the children's father.

Around 11 p.m. on Mar. 2, Sacramento police responded to the 5400 block of Wardell Way, and, while responding, they would learn about a male stabbing victim.

When officers arrived, the victim was not at the residence. They had learned that witnesses took to the victim to a local hospital.

Officers who went to the hospital in an effort to contact the victim described him as a black male adult in his thirties with a stab wound to the upper torso.

Despite life saving measures being taken by the medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries and died.

The investigation was taken over by Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators. As they investigated, detectives learned about about a domestic dispute between the male victim and the live-in mother of his three children, 31-year-old Lagette Johnson.

Police say that Johnson allegedly stabbed the victim during the dispute, causing a life-threatening injury.

After extensive follow up, Johnson was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on allegations of voluntary manslaughter.

The victim's identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.

Those with information on the incident can contact the dispatch center at (916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. The "P3 Tips" app can also be used to submit an anonymous tip, which may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

